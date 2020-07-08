Don't shout back at us saying 'All Lives Matter': Michael Holding delivers a powerful message

Image Source : GETTY Michael Holding

Former West Indies fast bowler and a legend of the game, Michael Holding, on Wednesday opined that to stop racism and to change the society, education is important. Holding and England cricketer Ebony Rainford-Brent discussed racism in cricket and talked about Black Lives Matter in a documentary that was aired on Sky Sports ahead of the first Test between England and West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Holding emphaised on the need to educate people about racism in a bid to change the society that we live in.

“Education is important unless we want to continue the lives we are living. When I say education, I mean going back in history. This thing stems from a long time ago, hundreds of years ago. The dehumanisation of the black race if where it started,” Holding said while speaking about his documentary to Nasser Hussain on Sky Cricket.

“People will tell you, 'that's a long time ago. Get over it'. No, we can't get over it like that. And society has not gotten over that.”

“If you don't educate people, they'll keep growing up in that sort of society and you'll not get meaningful change.”

"Until we educate the entire human race, this thing will not stop."



Michael Holding delivers a powerful message, explaining why #BlackLivesMatter. pic.twitter.com/2jiATkOqQ4 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 8, 2020

Rainford-Brent, who was the first Black player to represent the England women's team, opined that racism is no longer a Black person's problem alone. “It can't be a Black person's problem, I am putting that in inverted commas. It is everyone's problem. We have got to have a society that's representative. Honest conversations, opportunities,” the former cricketer said in the documentary.

Holding also explained the reason behind the Black Lives Matter movement, saying that the movement is all about equality and not about putting 'Black people above white people'.

“Everyone is recognising it. Everyone is now coming alive and seeing the difference in treatment of people. We are all humans and I hope everyone understands this Black Lives Movement is not trying to get Black people above white people or above anyone else.

“It's all about equality. When you tell somebody that 'Black Lives Matter' and they tell you white lives matter or all lives matter. Please...

“We Black people know 'White Lives Matter. I don't think you know that Black Lives Matter. So don't shout back at us saying, All Lives Matter. It's obvious. The evidence is clearly there that white lives matter. We want Black lives to matter now. As simple as that,” Holding said.

Meanwhile, players of both England and West Indies are expected to 'take a knee' in support of the movement. The jerseys of the both the teams will also feature the 'Black Lives Matter' logo.

