Mayank Agarwal replaces Rohit Sharma in New Zealand ODIs; Prithvi Shaw returns in Tests

On Tuesday, BCCI announced the 16-man squad of India for the two-match Test series against New Zealand. Young Indian opener Prithvi named as the replacement for senior Rohit Sharma, who got injured during New Zealand T20Is.

In ODIs, Mayank Agarwal replaced Rohit Sharma in the squad. India are set to play three ODIs, starting Wednesday, and two Tests after that.

Mayank Agarwal will replace Rohit as the third opener in the ODI set-up along with KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw. Agarwal was the logical choice in the white-ball format since he was the reserve opener in the side during the home ODI series against the West Indies when Shikhar Dhawan was absent due to knee injury.

"Rohit sustained a left calf muscle strain during the fifth T20I against New Zealand at Tauranga on Sunday. He underwent an MRI scan in Hamilton on Monday. The opening batsman has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and the Test series and will be referred to the National Cricket Academy for further management of his injury," the BCCI release stated.

"The senior selection committee has named Mayank Agarwal in the ODI squad as Rohit's replacement."

India Test Squad: Virat (Capt), Mayank, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman, Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma