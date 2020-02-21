Image Source : MALAYSIA CRICKET TWITTER Live Streaming Cricket, Malaysia vs Hong Kong 2nd T20I: When and Where to watch live cricket match

Live Streaming Cricket, Malaysia vs Hong Kong 2nd T20I: After beating Hong Kong in the first match of the series, Malaysia are confident to increase the lead. In the opening match hosts, Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 21 runs via DLS method. Maylasian bowler was the star of the match as he picked five wickets for just fours in 2 overs and Hong Kong were restricted for just 61/8 while chasing the total of 83 runs in 9 overs in the rain-affected game, The tour will decide Hong Kong participation in the Asia Cup this year. Here are the details of when and where to watch Malaysia vs Hong Kong live cricket match online and on Television.

When is Malaysia vs Hong Kong 2nd T20I Cricket Match?

Malaysia vs Hong Kong 2nd T20I will be played on February 21 ( Friday).

When will Malaysia vs Hong Kong 2nd T20I match start?

Malaysia vs Hong Kong 2nd T20I live cricket match will start at 05.00 PM.

Where is Malaysia vs Hong Kong 2nd T20I match being played?

Malaysia vs Hong Kong 2nd T20I is being played at The Kinrara Academy Oval.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Malaysia vs Hong Kong 2nd T20I match Today?

You can watch Malaysia vs Hong Kong 2nd T20I live cricket streaming match on Official Malaysia Cricket YouTube channel

What are the squads for Malaysia vs Hong Kong 2nd T20I?

Malaysia Squad: Bhushan Save(c), Virandeep Singh(w), Syed Aziz, Ahmad Faiz, Pavandeep Singh, Aminuddin Ramly, Syazrul Idrus, Anwar Rahman, Sharvin Muniandy, Dhivendran Mogan, Nazril Rahman, Fitri Sham, Mohamed Arief, Khizar Hayat

Hong Kong Squad: Aizaz Khan(c), Scott McKechnie(w), Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Waqas Khan, Mohsin Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Hamed Khan, Aftab Hussain