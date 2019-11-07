Image Source : BCCI India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd T20I: India eye comeback to dampen Bangladesh spirits

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma's Team India will look to make a comeback in the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh after a poor outing in the series opener. Spirited Bangla Tigers beat India by 7 wickets in Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi to take 1-0 lead. Lack of experience in the middle order is hurting Team India as they missing the service of regular skipper Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the three-match T20I series. Meanwhile, on the eve of Rajkot T20I, stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma hinted that there will be no changes in the batting line-up. While, Bangladesh will look to continue their golden run to claim their first-ever T20I series against India. (Live Stream India vs Bangladesh) (Live Match Scorecard)

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Updates, 2nd T20I: The toss will take place at 06:30 PM

17.10 IST: Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma is all set to play his 100th T20I