Live Cricket Streaming, India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Watch 2nd T20I Live on Hotstar, Star Sports, DD Sports

Live Cricket Streaming, India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I:

Bangladesh were exceptional with both bat and ball. They restricted a strong Indian batting line-up to a paltry total and then with the help of Mushfiqur Rahim Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudullah , chased down the score comfortably in the end. Aminul Islam and Shafiul Islam were the pick of the bowlers. They would be hoping to repeat the performance and secure their first-ever T20I series win over Men in Blue. India, on the other hand, were poor with the bat. Nobody was able to increase the scoring rate and eventually, they were restricted to just 148 in 20 overs. There is no need to hit the panic button still but they would need to improve their batting. Now the weather, after the first T20I was threatened by extreme pollution levels, the second one might be affected by rain as Cyclone 'Maha' might be heading towards the west coast.

LIVE CRICKET STREAMING, IND VS BAN FROM BAN LIVE

When is the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I will be played on November 7 (Thursday).

Where is the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I being played?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I is being played at Saurashtra Cricket Association, Stadium, Rajkot.

Where can you watch the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live?

You can watch the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I live cricket streaming match on Hotstar, Star Sports and DD Sports in India.

Where can you watch the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live TV Telecast?

You can watch the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I on Hotstar, Star Sports and DD Sports.

What are the squads for the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I?

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam