Rohit Sharma becomes second Indian to play 100 T20Is

Image Source : BCCI Rohit Sharma becomes the second Indian player, and first men's cricketer from the country to reach the 100-T20I mark.

India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma has become the only second Indian, and the first Indian men's cricketer to play in 100 T20 international matches. Harmanpreet Kaur was the first Indian to reach the feat. In the previous match, Rohit went past former Indian captain MS Dhoni to feature in most T20Is in the men's team.

Rohit joins Shoaib Malik of Pakistan (111) and Harmanpreet Kaur (100) in becoming only the third cricketer to play 100 international matches in the shortest format of the game.

"Firstly I never thought I will play so many games. I'm grateful for the opportunities that I've got in the past. It's been a long journey since I made my debut, lots of ups and downs. I've understood my game through this experience. Yes, I am very happy where I stand right now" the Mumbai batsman reacted to the milestone on BCCI's official Twitter handle.

"So, yes, I'm very happy where I stand right now, getting to know that I will be walking out for my 100th game for India. Very proud of that."

When asked to rate his favourite knock, Rohit insisted that all the knocks were important.

"All four were important. The first one, obviously, was very important, although we lost the game. The other three came in winning causes (but) I, in particular, am not a big fan of rating my knocks. I love all my knocks," said Rohit.

.@ImRo45 is all set to play his 100th T20I tonight. Watch the Hitman share his thoughts on his memorable journey so far - by @28anand #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/niSC8Gg0ZQ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 7, 2019

The pressure is on Rohit who saw India lose to Bangladesh in the opener in Delhi last Sunday by seven wickets. The Mumbai batsman is leading the side in the absence of first-team captain Virat Kohli.

Rohit has been prolific in T20s, scoring 2452 runs with four hundreds to his name and 17 fifties.

Rohit on Sunday reclaimed the top spot in the list of highest run-scorer in T20 internationals during the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Rohit has been trading the top spot with regular skipper Virat Kohli for some time now and it was the latter who was leading the chart with 2,450 runs to his name. Rohit was eight runs behind Kohli going into the first T20I against Bangladesh, and he closed the gap in the first over of the match.

Rohit has enjoyed a rich vein of form this year. After top-scoring in the 2019 World Cup with 648 runs, he made his debut as an opener for India in Test cricket during the recent series against South Africa. He ended up scoring 529 runs in the series, which included a maiden Test double hundred.

Mushfqiur Rahim played a match-winning innings in the first T20I in Delhi, scoring an unbeaten 60 to steer the visitors to a comprehensive victory. He hit four successive fours in the 19th over of the innings off Khaleel Ahmed to seal a win for the side.