Live Stream England vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2019: Watch ENG vs AFG on Hotstar Cricket, Star Sports 1, 2

Struck by a series of injury setbacks, England will look to get the combination right when they take on the low-ranked but spirited Afghanistan in their bid get closer to a semi-final berth, here on Tuesday.

The hosts are struggling with fitness issues, the latest being captain Eoin Morgan having to leave the field with a back spasm during the game against the West Indies. Here you can get all the information as to When, Where and How you can watch the ENG vs AFG Live Cricket Match Streaming Online and Live World Cup Telecast. (Match Scorecard)

England vs Afghanistan, 2019 World Cup, live from Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester:

Where will the 2019 World Cup Match 24, England vs Afghanistan be played?

The 2019 World Cup Match 24, England vs Afghanistan will be played at County Ground in Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

How can you watch the 2019 World Cup England vs Afghanistan match Streaming Online?

You can watch England vs Afghanistan live cricket streaming online on Hotstar. For Afghanistan viewers, you can watch the ENG vs AFG match on Rabbithole App.

Where can I check the online live updates of the 2019 World Cup Match 24, England vs Afghanistan?

You can follow Live updates and Live Score of ENG vs AFG, Ball-by-Ball Commentary on www.Indiatvnews.com. You can watch live cricket match on Hotstar.

When is 2019 World Cup Match 24, England vs Afghanistan?

The 2019 World Cup Match 24, England vs Afghanistan will be played on June 18 (Tuesday).

What time does the live coverage of the 2019 World Cup Match 24 England vs Afghanistan start?

The 2019 World Cup Match 24 England vs Afghanistan will start at 03:00 PM IST on June 18.

How can you watch the 2019 World Cup England vs Afghanistan match on TV?

You can watch 2019 World Cup England vs Afghanistan live match on TV on Star Sports 1, 2. For Afghanistan viewers, you can watch the World Cup match on Sky Sports, Hotstar and Star Sports.

What are the squads for England vs Afghanistan World Cup Match 24?

England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil (WK), Gulbadin Naib (C), Rashid Khan, Hamid Hassan, Aftab Alam, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran