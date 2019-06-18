Live Cricket Score, 2019 World Cup, Match 24: England look to stamp authority on demoralised Afghanistan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score, 2019 World Cup, Match 24: England look to stamp authority on Afghanistan

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 24 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 where hosts England take on a demoralised Afghanistan side in Manchester. The game sees a clash between tournament favorites and the team which has probably done the worst so far in this World Cup, Afghanistan in Manchester. The Afghans have had a torrid time so far in England. They have lost all their games and most of them quite comprehensively and they are second favorites to win this one as well. England on the other hand, are without Roy and may just miss Eoin Morgan and even Liam Plunkett but they still are a formidable unit. The opener will probably be replaced by James Vince. Plunkett, who did not practice a day before the game, might be replaced by Curran. Morgan's availability is not sure as of now but if he does sit out, Buttler will take over the captaincy duties and Moeen Ali will probably replace him. A loss for England will probably be the upset of the tournament, however, we don't see that happening.

Brief preview: Hosts England will aim to carry on its winning streak with a hat-trick when they meet minnows Afghanistan in World Cup 2019 group affair at the Old Trafford here on Tuesday. It will also be for the first time when the two teams face-off in the 50-over format. Except for their loss against Pakistan, it's been a smooth ride for the hosts who have had massive wins in three games. However, the Three Lions will be worried over the fitness of their two key players -- skipper Eoin Morgan and opener Jason Roy as both left the field during the game against West Indies on June 14. [Read full preview here]