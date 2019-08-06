India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Streaming, 3rd T20I: When and Where to watch IND vs WI live T20I match online on SonyLiv and TV telecast on Sony Ten 1

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Streaming, 3rd T20I

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch IND vs WI Stream Online & TV

India have started off the post World Cup era in the best manner possible. First up a sluggish low-scoring win followed by a match decided by the DLS method in the visitors' favour, the fans will be hoping that they get a thrilling encounter in Guyana. Having won both the T20Is, the Men In Blue will be looking to end the series in style as they aim for a whitewash in the penultimate match. On the other hand, Brathwaite and co. will be looking to salvage some pride as they return to their own turf following two matches in Miami, Florida. Here you can find full details on when and where to watch India vs West Indies game online on SonyLIV and on TV on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3. You can get details such as Live Cricket Streaming, SonyLIV live cricket match, IND vs WI Live Match Online, Stream Live Cricket, India West Indies T20 match, Sony Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Ten Cricket match and much more. You can also find the live updates from the game on indiatvnews.com.

When is India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be played on August 6.

Where is India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match being played?

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

What time will India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match begin?

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will begin at 8 PM IST.

Where can you watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match Live Streaming Online?

You can watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I live streaming online from Florida on SonyLIV app.

Where can you watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match on TV?

You can watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I live from Florida on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD in Hindi commentary, and Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD in English commentary.

What are the squads for India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar

West Indies: Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, John Campbell, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed