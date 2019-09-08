Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Score, Ashes 2019, England vs Australia, 4th Test: Updates from ENG vs AUS Day 5

Live Score, Ashes 2019, England vs Australia, 4th Test​: Australia bossed the proceedings on Day 4 of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford. They set England a target of 383 and need to take eight wickets on the final day to take a 2-1 lead in the series and retain the Ashes. England were left rattled in the very first over of their second innings with Pat Cummins dismissing Rory Burns and Joe Root off consecutive deliveries. Jason Roy managed to deny Cummins his hat-trick. He managed to stick around with Joe Denly, who was his opening partner until the last Test before he was demoted to number four and England's overnight total is 18/2. Here, you can find the Live Score, Live Cricket Score and Live Updates from ENG vs AUS, Day 5 of the Ashes 4th Test. You can also find the details of England vs Australia, 4th Test Live Streaming on the following link. (LIVE SCORECARD - England vs Australia)