Krunal Pandya wants to learn the art of being consistent from Virat Kohli during Windies tour

Krunal Pandya has been a regular in the India A set up for a while now after his consistent show in the IPL with Mumbai Indians. Owing to the success with the 'A' side, Krunal made the cut in the T20I side as well last year and since then, he has been a member of the national side in the shortest format of the game.

Krunal is one of the all-rounders who will be a part of the touring India side for the three-match T20I series and the southpaw wants to impress his captain Virat Kohli to the full

Speaking to bcci.tv, the elder of the Pandya brothers said that he is eyeing consistency with both bat and ball and there is no one better than Virat Kohli to learn from.

"West Indies tour I am looking forward to it because there is a lot of cricket in future. Obviously, I want to perform consistently in both batting and bowling," Krunal told bcci.tv.

"I want to learn from Virat (Kohli) how to develop that hunger and be a consistent performer."

Krunal, who is already in the West Indies with the India A side, said such tours help a cricketer in gaining experience.

"India A tours help a lot. In the last 2-3 years, I have played in South Africa, New Zealand and England. It gives you experience and advantage when you tour these countries with the senior team," he said.

Krunal also admitted that he is a big admirer of two-time World Cup skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is at the twilight of his career now.

"There is no big finisher in Indian and world cricket than Mahi bhai (Dhoni). He has been doing this day in and day out. His patience and the way he reads the situation are the qualities which I would like to learn from him," said the 28-year-old left-hander, whose younger brother Hardik has been rested for the entire tour of West Indies.

Krunal said representing Mumbai Indians was the biggest turning point of his cricketing career.

"The biggest turning point in my career is to represent Mumbai Indians because that gave me a platform to showcase my abilities. The amount of pressure you are in when you are playing IPL is different," he said.

The first two T20s between India and West Indies will be played in Fort Lauderhill, USA on August 3 and 4 while the final match of the series will be hosted by Guyana on August 6.

(With inputs from PTI)