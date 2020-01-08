KKR's new recruit Chris Green suspended for illegal bowling action

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chris Green, who plays for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, has been suspended for illegal bowling action.

Sydney Thunder off-spinner Chris Green has been suspended after his bowling action was found to be illegal during a Big Bash League game. He was reported by the on-field umpires Nathan Johnstone, Mike Graham-Smith and third umpire Paul Wilson after the match between Thunder and Melbourne Stars on January 2.

Green has been suspended from taking part in any Cricket Australia-run competition for a period of 90 days, after which he will be eligible to take a test. However, he can play premier cricket during this time, subject to permission from New South Wales, the side he represents in Australia's domestic circuit.

The suspension period means that Green's campaign in the Big Bash League has come to an end. He was withdrawn from the Thunder squad following the announcement of the suspension.

The 26-year-old off-spinner was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL Auction on December 19, and such development comes as a blow to the franchise. KKR bought Green after his impressive performances in the shortest format of the game in BBL and the Caribbean Premier League.

"We'd like to commend Chris and the Thunder for the way they have approached this process with complete cooperation and respect," Peter Roach, Cricket Australia's Head of Cricket Operations, said on Wednesday in Cricket Australia release.

"Chris undertook testing at the earliest possible time and satisfactorily replicated his bowling action in the controlled environment. We look forward to working with Chris in the coming months and conducting further testing once the suspension period has elapsed."