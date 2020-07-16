Jofra Archer's exclusion blow for England, will make much difficult for them to make comeback: Michael Vaughan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jofra Archer was excluded from the second Test of the ongoing series against West Indies as he breached the bio-secure protocols.

Former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Vaughan sympathised with fast-bowler Jofra Archer after the latter was axed from the team for the second Test against West Indies at the Old Trafford.

Archer, who scalped three wickets in the Southampton Test which England lost by four wickets, breached the bio-secure bubble and was subsequently omitted from the squad to face West Indies in the crucial second Test of the ongoing three-match series.

"It was a big shock. The bio-secure environment has to stay, otherwise players can be infected and everything that has been put in place gets thrown into turmoil," Hussain told Sky Sports.

"We don't know if it was just naivety from Jofra or something more serious. He's apologised, it's a very unusual situation that we find ourselves in and he's made a mistake and apologised for it.

"His team-mates and captain will be disappointed. He's a fabulous bowler and bowled really well in Southampton," he further added.

Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in an official statement.

‘It's a blow for the England side, Jofra Archer is a wonderful cricketer. It's going to make it so much more difficult for England to get back into the series," Vaughan told BBC Radio 5.

The ECB, meanwhile, said they have informed the visitors regarding the issue and the latter are satisfied with the measures that have been imposed.

"I am extremely sorry for what I have done," said Archer. "I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.

"It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry," he added.

