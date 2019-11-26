Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be back for New Zealand series: Chief selector MSK Prasad

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Jasprit Bumrah

Beware opponents, India's pace lineup is going to get even stronger as chief selector MSK Prasad revealed that Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return in for the next Test series. Following the end of the Bangladesh series, India have no more Test campiagns until Fevruary 2020 when they will visit New Zealand for a two-match series.

“He (Bumrah) is gradually getting back to full fitness, though we need to hear from the people working on his recovery. His return cannot be before next month as we are still waiting for a report on him. But of course, he is expected to be back for the New Zealand series,” Prasad was quoted by The Telegraph during maiden day-night Test between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Bumrah was part of the Windies tour after World Cup 2019, however, a stress fracture on his lower back in September ruled him out of the series against South Africa. He subsequently missed the T20I and Test series against South Africa and Bangladesh at home.

However, the troika of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami did not let India feel the absence of Bumrah as they did not just bag 59 wickets in the five Tests thereafter, they even outperformed the spinners to the extent that Ashwin and Jadeja went wicketless in Kolkata Test against Bangladesh.

“I think this is one of the all-time best seam attacks in the history of Indian cricket,” Prasad emphasised.