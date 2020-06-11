'It will be discussed among the team': Jason Holder on taking the knee during England Test series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES West Indies Test captain Jason Holder said that the team will discuss taking the knee to support the 'Black Lives Matter' movement during England Tests.

West Indies players will discuss among themselves as to whether they are going to take a stand on the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement during their upcoming Test series against England.

Former West Indies captains Darren Sammy and Chris Gayle have both been vocal in their support for the movement, with the former calling out the ICC and later his teammates at Sunrisers Hyderabad for an alleged racial slur used against him.

"It will be discussed amongst ourselves and we'll decide how we'll go forward as a team," Holder told reporters in a virtual press conference. "But I don't want to sit here and speak for the other members without consulting them. I think that would be wrong.

"I just want to make sure that whatever we do – if we do anything – is done the right way. And if we do decide to show some sort of solidarity we make sure that everybody is on the same page. For me the greatest thing at the end of the day is unity. We must all come together, there must be equality across the world."

Holder did not rule out taking a knee when the two teams are out on the pitch for the national anthems.

"(Taking a knee) will definitely — probably — be discussed among us and we'll decide how to go forward as a team. I want to make sure whatever we do, is done the right way. Whatever point we make, if we do decide to show some sort of solidarity with it, we'll make sure everyone is on the same page," he said.

