Could have been best all-rounder India ever produced in ODIs: Irfan Pathan

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan believes that he could have been the best all-rounder Indian cricket history ever witnessed in the ODI format had he been given more chances in the second part of his career.

Irfan last played for India in October 2012 at the age of 27 and announced his international retirement earlier this year.

"In terms of achievement, there could have been a lot more. I really believe that in one-day internationals, I could have been the best all-rounder that India ever produced, I could have been," Pathan said in an interview with rediff.com.

"That didn't happen because I didn't play as much cricket as I could have because my last game for India was at the age of 27.

"I see people playing till the age of 35 or 37 like England fast bowler [James] Anderson. Obviously the conditions in England are different. I think if you play till 35, things would have been better, but that's gone, it's done and dusted."

Pathan had earlier said this and repeated it again saying that he should have been backed by the team management after his role changed to becoming the first-change bowler.

"They should have said that, 'Yes Irfan used to take wickets, but now we have given him a different role. We have given him the role of first-change bowler and someone who can bat at No. 7 or No. 8, which is very much required in one-day cricket right now.' Now, if an allrounder goes for around six runs per over and takes one wicket per match, you are happy with that, but you were not happy with Irfan Pathan who did the same thing. Why is that?"

Pathan played 29 Tests scoring 1105 runs and took 100 wickets, 120 ODIs scoring 1544 runs and took 173 wickets amd 24 T20Is scoring 172 runs and took 28 wickets.

