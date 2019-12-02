India vs West Indies full schedule: Date, Timings and Venue for IND vs WI series

Image Source : PTI India had toured West Indies after the 2019 World Cup earlier, where they cruised to victories in all - ODI, T20I and Test series.

Team India will return to international action on December 6 when the side takes on West Indies in three-match T20I and ODI series. The series will also see the return of Indian captain Virat Kohli, who was rested for the side's last limited-overs assignment against Bangladesh. With Virat, other first-team stars like Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami are also making a comeback in both the formats.

Shikhar Dhawan, who was initially the part of the squads for both, T20Is and ODIs, was ruled out of the former due to an injury. Sanju Samson replaced the opening batsman in the squad.

Team India is in high spirits after remarkable series victories against South Africa and Bangladesh in Tests. While the T20I series against the Proteas ended in a 1-1 draw, India made a comeback to win the three-match series against Bangladesh 2-1.

India had toured West Indies after the 2019 World Cup earlier, where they cruised to victories in all - ODI, T20I and Test series.

West Indies, meanwhile, have been in the country for a while as they took on Afghanistan in all the three formats. While they whitewashed the Asian side in ODIs, the side faced a 2-1 loss in T20Is. In the one-off Test, the Windies registered an emphatic 9-wicket win.

Kieron Pollard will lead the side against India.

Here's the full schedule for India vs West Indies series:

India vs West Indies - T20I schedule

December 6: 1st T20I at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (7:00 PM)

December 8: 2nd T20I at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram (7:00 PM)

December 11: 3rd T20I at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (7:00 PM)

India vs West Indies - ODI schedule

December 15: 1st ODI at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (2:00 PM)

December 18: 2nd ODI at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam (2:00 PM)

December 22: 3rd ODI at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack (2:00 PM)