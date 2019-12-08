India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Streaming Cricket: Watch Live IND vs WI cricket match online on Hotstar

Image Source : AP Live Streaming Cricket, India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Watch Live IND vs WI cricket match online on Hotstar

Live Streaming Cricket, India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I

When is India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Cricket Match?

: Team India started their campaign on a happy note, defeating West Indies by six runs in the opener in Hyderabad on Friday where skipper Virat Kohli had once again stamped his authority with a stunning 94* off 50 deliveries. The Windies side, despite the absence of their big hitters, managed to post a massive 207 against the Indian attack, but it was their bowlers who lost control. India had completed the run chase with eight balls to spare. For the hosts, India still have a major problem at stake. While they have an excellent record chasing since the start of 2018, the Men in Blue have an 8-7 record on batting first. If India win the toss, Kohli should test his side by batting first. Here are the details of When and where to watch India live cricket tv, Live streaming, live cricket, india vs west indies 2019 highlights, india vs west indies 2019 series squad, live cricket india vs west indies 2019.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be played on December 08 (Sunday).

Where is India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match being played?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I is being played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where can you watch online India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match Today?

You can watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live TV Telecast Match Online?

You can watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I on Star Sports 1 and HD

What are the squads for India vs West Indies 2nd T20I?

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson

West Indies Squad: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford​