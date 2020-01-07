Image Source : BCCI.TV India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd T20I: Both teams look to take lead after Guwahati washout

Live Score India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs Sri Lanka live second T20I match from Holkar Stadium, Indore. Team India is all set to lock horns against Sri Lanka in the second match of three-match series. After Guwahati wash-out, both teams will look to take a lead to consolidate their position in the series. The T20I will mark the comeback of India's speed gun Jasprit Bumrah, who was out from the team from past few months due to back injury. Apart from him, Shikhar Dhawan will also make a comeback in the team, as Rohit Sharma has been rested for the series. The pressure will be on Dhawan to make his strong for World T20 later this year. In the year that went by, Dhawan managed 272 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 110. (Live Match Scorecard)

Live Score and Updates, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: The toss will take place at 06:30 PM

16.52 IST: After Guwhati washout, both teams are ready for the Indore T20I