India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming Cricket: Watch IND vs SL online on Hotstar

After rain played spoilsport in the first T20I in Guwahati, India and Sri Lanka will meet for the second game of the series in Indore on January 7. Virat Kohli 's men will aim to make a winning start to the calendar year, which holds prominence due to the T20 World Cup, which will be played in October in Australia. While Rohit Sharma is rested for the series, all eyes will be on the returning Shikhar Dhawan , who had struggled fairly with form of late. Jasprit Bumrah also makes a return to the side and was included in the playing XI for the first game, but the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will look to replicate their performance of the T20I series against Pakistan, where they stunned the World No.1 side in the shortest format 3-0. Angelo Mathews also makes a return to the side led by pacer Lasith Malinga , which adds to the experience in the team.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming Cricket

When is India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Cricket Match?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be played on January 7 (Tuesday).

When will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I ​match start?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I live cricket match will start at 07.00 PM.

Where is India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I​ match being played?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I​ is being played at Holkar Stadium, Indore.

Where can you watch online India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I​ match Today?

You can watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I​ live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I​ Live TV Telecast Match Online?

You can watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I​ on Star Sports 1 and HD1.

What are the squads for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I​?

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar.

Sri Lanka: ​Lasith Malinga (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan and Kasun Rajitha.