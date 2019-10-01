We are in no hurry with Rohit Sharma as opener: Virat Kohli assures him 'time to find rhythym'

Rohit Sharma of India bats during day two of the Third Test match in the series between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 27, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia (GETTY)

With the whole of cricket fraternity looking forward to Rohit Sharma opening India's batting order in the impending three-game Test series against South Africa, skipper Virat Kohli has assured that the limited-overs vice-captain will be given both time and space at the top of the order in a bid to find his rhythm. Kohli's comment came on the eve of India's opening Test match against Faf du Plessis' men at the Dr YSR ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam.

India have long been suffering from an opening conundrum which urged them to try as many as seven different opening combinations with seven different batsmen since the start of 2017 -- the most they have ever tried out in the history of their Test cricket. Come South Africa series, which will mark the beginning of India's home leg of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship, Rohit will become the eighth different opening batsman for India and his combination with Mayank Agarwal will be the first time in 47 years that the nation will have a fresh opening pair in a home Test. But it has been Rohit's opening gambit that has taken the centrestage.

Amid stiff competition from Hanuma Vihari in the middle order, Rohit has failed to stand strong down the order in Test cricket, leaving him on the edge of his red-ball career. But the management, especially head coach Ravi Shastri, are of the belief that Rohit can do wonders opening for India in Tests just like he became an ODI batting star at the top of the order.

However, many reckon that the South Africa series will be Rohit's last chance to save his Test career, but Kohli, on Tuesday, said that Rohit will be given further opportunities to prove his worth as an opener.

"We are in no hurry with Rohit Sharma as opener. He will be given time and space to find his rhythm and the way he wants to play at the top," said Kohli in Vishakhapatnam. ahead of the first Test against South Africa.

In 27 Tests that Rohit has played for India, he has never opened the innings. However, he did open for Mumbai thrice in 60 first-class matches outside the Tests with all three coming in the second innings. In the practice game against South Africa, Rohit opened the innings and was dismissed for a two-ball duck.

Kohli further guaranteed the wicketkeeping spot for Wriddhiman Saha, implying that Rishabh Pant will be rested for the opening game. He also added that Ravichandran Ashwin will be in the lineup and will form the spin combination alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

India's playing XI for 1st Test vs South Africa: Virat Kohli (Capt), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Md Shami