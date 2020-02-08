2nd ODI: Tim Southee becomes Virat Kohli's biggest nemesis in international cricket

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tim Southee becomes Virat Kohli's biggest nemesis in international cricket

Virat Kohli's bad form against Tim Southee continued on Saturday when he was castled by the New Zealand pacer in India's second ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland.

Southee now has got the better of the Indian captain nine times in international cricket -- which is the most by any bowler in the game. England's James Anderson and Greame Swann has got Kohli's wicket eight times each while Morne Morkel, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa and Ravi Rampaul have got him out seven times in international cricket.

Out of the nine times, six of Southee's wickets have come in ODIs, which is the same as West Indies's Ravi Rampaul. Thisara Perera and Adam Zampa have got his number five times in the 50-over format.

Kohli's struggle in New Zealand has been an issue with the Indian captain crossing 50 only once in the seven games played so far against the Black Caps. Barring the 51 in the first ODI in Hamilton, his highest was 45 in the first T20I in Auckland. In between, his scores were 11, 38 and 11.

According to the standards set by the Indian captain, that's poor. The last time Kohli scored a century in limited-overs cricket was 9 matches ago in Port of Spain against West Indies when he scored back to back hundreds.

With Kohli falling short on Saturday once again, India are in grave danger of losing the three-match series against New Zealand after losing the first ODI in Hamilton as well.