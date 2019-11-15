Image Source : AP IMAGE India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Mayank Agarwal slams second career double century in 44 days

Opener Mayank Agarwal running spree with the bat continued as he slammed his second double century within a month. On the Day 2 of the first Test match against Bangladesh, Mayank took charge over the bowlers to convert is magnificent hundred into fiery double.

Mayank slammed 28 fours and 8 sixes in his charismatic innings, which finally ended on 243 when he went for a slog-sweep and was out caught.

It was Mayank's second double ton within 44 days as he slammed his maiden earlier against South Africa in the first Test match in Vizag.

Since his Test debut against Australia on December 26, 2008, Mayank has been performing consistently well. The Karnataka's batsman scored 76 runs in his debut against a fierce Aussie bowling attack which laid the foundation of India's first win against Kangaroos at Melbourne Cricket Ground. He has now scored the most number of Test runs as an opener since making his international debut on December 26, 2018 and there are no signs of stopping him as things stand.

Mayank put up a 190-run stand with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for the fourth wicket.

Today, India were cruising to a dominant total when Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli were dismissed within 12 deliveries of each other, which pulled Bangladesh back into the game. Even as the visitors amassed only 150 in the first innings, India were still trailing at the time.

However, Mayank, once again, exhibited his supreme abilities to steer the sinking ship as he partnered Rahane to not only push India into the lead, but also provide a strong platform for the vice-captain to take charge.

Mayank came on to this Test series on the back of a century in a List A game for India C against India A in the Deodhar Trophy.