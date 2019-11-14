Butterfingers aplenty! Rahane, Virat drop catches hog limelight on Day 1

Image Source : BCCI Indian bowlers were impressive on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh, but glaring errors from Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli were hard to miss.

The Indian bowlers were on top on the first day of the first Test against Bangladesh after Mominul Haque opted to bat after winning the toss. Finding significant movement off the pitch, the Indian pacers troubled the visitors consistently. While the openers were dismissed inside the first ten overs of the innings, the host side took an early edge by the second session of the game, dismissing half-the-side already.

However, despite the bowlers' impressive outing, the major talking point from the day so far has been the sloppiness in the field from Indian captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. The duo, arguably the fittest in the Indian team, dropped four catches in the first two sessions of the day.

Virat Kohli is not the best of slip-catchers, but Ajinkya Rahane has built his reputation as one of the best fielders in the position in the longest format of the game. However, it was a miserable outing for the Mumbai cricketer, who dropped three catches - all of Ravichandran Ashwin.

The first drop was in the 17th over of the innings. It was a difficult one, however, as the vice-captain dropped Mominul Haque on 2. Rahane was also partially blinded by wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha. It was a short-pitched delivery, and Mominul, who had been incredibly patient against deliveries outside-off, failed to resist a cut towards square.

Feel for Rahane. He can't catch a break today. That's about the 4th drop/missed chance since lunch #INDvBAN — Alankrith Shankar (@AlanzArena) November 14, 2019

Seven overs later, captain Virat Kohli followed suit. This was an easier chance, but Virat has always been sloppy in the cordon. Mushfiqur Rahim, with an aim to push the ball, went for a drive but found a thick edge. The captain was late to react and Rahim was handed a lifeline.

The Bangladesh wicketkeeper was given a second life when Rahane failed to latch on to the ball four overs later. Mushfiqur, facing Ashwin, anticipated the turn but the ball went straight. The ball finds an edge and Rahane was caught by surprise.

Rahane is making easy catches look difficult by reacting very late. The 2nd catch was easier than the one Kohli got https://t.co/wpvFwzNOyM — Pradhyoth (@Pradhyoth1) November 14, 2019

Catch drop competition going on between virat & Rahane #INDvsBAN — Raghav (@Im_RaghavVR) November 14, 2019

The frustration didn't end for the spinner, however, as Rahane once again, dropped the catch in a similar fashion. Mahmudullah, anticipating the turn, plays close to his body but the delivery instead travels straighter, finding an edge off the bat. Rahane got his hands on the ball but fluffed.

None of the catches, however, resulted in major casualties for India as the side cruised to the final session of the play with seven wickets in the bag.