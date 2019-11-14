India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1, Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh opt to bat as India bring back Ishant

Image Source : PTI India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Score: Day 1 updates from Indore

IND vs BAN, 1st TEST, DAY 1: BANGLADESH OPT TO BAT IN INDORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first Test of the two-match series between India and Bangladesh live from the Holkar Stadium in New Delhi. Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque has won the toss and they will bat first on a green pitch. India gave gone in with three pacers and two pacers. Virat Kohli said that they wanted to field any way and welcomed the decision. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be coming in with a fresh mind and huge task at hand with the absence of Shakib Al Hasan . A young side led by Mominul Haque will look to upset a few and open their account in the WTC in the two-match series and will be relying on Mominul and Mushfiqur to get some runs in the first innings. Follow all the live cricket score and updates from the IND vs BAN 1st Test from Indore here at IndiaTV.

09.10 IST: Playing XIs:



India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma​

Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (WK), Mehedy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain​



09.02 IST: TOSS - Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and opted to bat first on a grassy wicket.



08.50 IST: PITCH REPORT: It looks a very good pitch. There is a bit of grass cover and the new bowlers will find it good to bowl on. But, as the ball gets old and sun goes down, it will get easier to bat on. But, it should still be win toss and bat first despite the grass cover and moisture.



Brief preview: The action begins with the red cherry but the focus is firmly on the pink ball as a formidable India looks to overpower a depleted-but-gritty Bangladesh in the first Test of a two-match series starting here on Thursday. The rubber opens here but the buzz and the talk has been consistently centred on the second game in Kolkata, which will be played under lights -- a historic first for both the teams. This is also that one series in the World Test Championship calendar, in which Virat Kohli's men, currently in the "pink of form", can steamroll the rag-tag opposition well inside four days. [Read full preview]