Stream Live Cricket, India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Watch IND vs BAN live streaming cricket online on Hotstar

Stream Live Cricket, India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Watch IND vs BAN live streaming cricket online on Hotstar

Here are the details of When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match live online and on TV.The action begins with the red cherry but the focus is firmly on the pink ball as a formidable India looks to overpower a depleted-but-gritty Bangladesh in the first Test of a two-match series starting here on Thursday. The rubber opens here but the buzz and the talk has been consistently centered on the second game in Kolkata, which will be played under lights -- a historic first for both the teams. This is also that one series in the World Test Championship calendar, in which Virat Kohli 's men, currently in the "pink of form", can steamroll the rag-tag opposition well inside four days. ( LIVE MATCH SCORECARD

Where is India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1 being played?

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1 is being played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

When will India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1 start?

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1 will start at 09:30 AM. The toss will take place at 09:00 AM.

Where can you watch India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1 Live online?

You can watch India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Where can you watch India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1 Live TV Telecast?

You can watch India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1 on Star Sports and DD Sports.

What are the playing XIs for India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1?

India (12): Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (captain), Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammed Mithun, Liton Kumar Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Mustafizur Rahaman, Naeem Hasan, Saif Hasan, Shadman Islam, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Al Amin Hossain.