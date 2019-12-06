Image Source : AP IMAGE IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Conceding too many extras cost us the match, says Kieron Pollard

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard said that his team conceded too many extras which cost them their first T20I against India here on Friday.

West Indies scored 207/5 but India managed to chase it down with eight balls and six wickets to spare with skipper Virat Kohli remaining unbeaten on 94 off 50 balls.

"208 to defend, on any day you'd take that 10 out of 10 times. Where we lost the game was the extras and our bowling. Our execution was poor. If we had executed the plans we had spoken about, it would have been a different scenario despite the good batting wicket," said Pollard in the post-match presentation ceremony.

West Indies conceded a whopping 23 extras in the innings. This undermined a good batting effort in which Shimron Hetmyer scored a fifty and Evin Lewis scored 40 off just 17 balls.

"There are two areas in any game, and with the bat the guys were exceptional. There are a lot of positives to take from this game. Hetmyer and Lewis got back amongst the runs and that was quite satisfying, but we need to do the all-round basics right," said Pollard.

Pollard himself was crucial in his team going past the 200-run mark, scoring 37 off 19 balls.

"Hopefully I have an idea of when to come up the order as a captain, and in a pressure situation, it's important to push yourself and it's a pleasure to perform for your team any day and get them across the line," he said.