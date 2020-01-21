India vs New Zealand: Sanju Samson named as Shikhar Dhawan's replacement for T20Is, Prithvi Shaw for ODIs

Image Source : TWITTER/SANJU SAMSON Sanju Samson

Opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the limited-overs series against New Zealand starting January 24 after a fresh shoulder injury that he picked up during the ODI series decider Australia at home. The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday named his replacement for the T20I and ODI series in New Zealand. While Sanju Samson replaces Dhawan for the five-game T20I series, Prithvi Shaw has been called up for the ODIs.

Dhawan incurred a shoulder injury on his left side after attempting to stop a cover drive from Aaron Finch in the third ODI against Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday. An MRI of his shoulder was conducted, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromio-clavicular joint. His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised rest for some time. He will start his active rehab management in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy.

This will be Samson's third T20I recall since November 2019, although he has appeared in only one game so far. He played in the final tie of the T20I series against Sri Lanka where he scored just a two-ball six. He was initially dropped from the team for New Zealand tour.

For Prithvi, it is his debut ODI call-up. So far he has played just two Tests for India where he had scored a century and a fifty in three innings. He recently scored 150 in the India A game in New Zealand.

India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav