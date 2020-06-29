Icing on the cake to receive maiden India cap from Mahi bhai: Siddarth Kaul

Image Source : TWITTER/SUNRISERS On this day two years ago, Siddarth Kaul made his T20I debut against Ireland.

Indian pacer Siddarth Kaul made his debut for the side on this day two years ago. He received a T20I call-up for the series against Ireland and made his debut in the shortest format of the game on this day.

He took to Twitter to remember the day and said that it was "icing on top of the cake" to receive a maiden India cap from MS Dhoni.

"My most prized possession is that India Cap, will cherish it forever. Icing on the cake was receiving it from Mahi Bhai @msdhoni," wrote Kaul, quoting a tweet from his Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

My most prized possession is that India Cap, will cherish it forever. Icing on the cake was receiving it from Mahi Bhai @msdhoni https://t.co/qKyCvEn87G — Siddharth Kaul (@Sidda79_KauL) June 29, 2020

Siddarth Kaul put out an impressive performance in his debut, conceding only four runs in two overs while taking a wicket as India registered an emphatic 143-run victory over Ireland.

Kaul, however, failed to make a permanent spot in the Indian bowling lineup as he has only played three T20Is and as many one-dayers so far for the side. The bowler represents Punjab in the domestic circuit.

MS Dhoni, meanwhile, also remains absent from the international team ever since the 2019 World Cup last year. He made himself unavailable for selection for the series against West Indies and the home season which followed later. (ALSO READ: MS Dhoni sports new lockdown look; turns to organic farming)

The former Indian captain was set to make a comeback to professional cricket with the Indian Premier League season earlier this year. However, the tournament remains postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage