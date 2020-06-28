Watch: MS Dhoni sports beard in new lockdown look; turns to organic farming

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian captain MS Dhoni turned to farming in his free time and also sport a new look amid the lockdown.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni flaunted a new lockdown look, as he turned to organic farming in his free time. With cricket coming to a standstill due to coronavirus pandemic, the players across the world are taking to different activities.

While Dhoni remains largely inactive on his social media profiles, the fan accounts posted Dhoni's new look across the different platforms. A video also shows Dhoni riding a tractor as he sows the seeds on a farm.

Watch Dhoni riding a tractor:

The former Indian captain has also been seen in different videos posted by his wife Sakshi Dhoni on her official social media profiles, where he can be seen spending quality time with his family. (ALSO READ: 'Virat is the hardest-working cricketer I've seen': Vikram Rathour)

The cricket action is at a halt since March due to COVID-19 crisis. Dhoni was set to make a comeback to professional cricket with the Indian Premier League, but the tournament remains suspended due to the pandemic.

However, the international cricket is set to return on July 8 with England hosting West Indies for a three-match Test series. The series will provide important directions for cricket boards across the world as they prepare to resume the action amid the pandemic.

