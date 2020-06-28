'Virat Kohli is the hardest-working cricketer I've seen': India's batting coach hails captain

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India batting coach Vikram Rathour hailed Virat Kohli's commitment and lauded his ability to adapt with all the formats of the game.

Indian captain Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the best cricketers in modern-day cricket. Arguably the best all-format batsmen in the present era, Kohli is the only player to have an average of over 50 across all the three formats of the game. India's batting coach Vikram Rathour also hailed Kohli's adaptability in all the formats, calling him the "hardest working cricketer" he has ever seen.

“For me, the best thing about Virat Kohli is his commitment to the game. He wants to be the best player in the world and he works hard for that. He puts in the hard yards, and he is the hardest working cricketer that I have seen. Other than that I believe his adaptability is his biggest strength,” Rathour said in an interaction with Sportskeeda on Facebook.

“He is not a one dimensional player, he can change his game as and when required. He plays every format differently and that has been one of his greatest strengths."

The Indian captain is also the leading run-scorer in the Indian Premier League history. In 2016, Virat had a stellar IPL season as he scored 973 runs throughout the tournament, which remains a record to this date.

Rathour, referencing the season and the international Test tour to West Indies after the tournament's end, stressed on the Indian skipper's efficiency in adapting to different formats. (ALSO READ: 'If you play for England, we will shoot you': Ex-England cricketer opens up on racism)

“One of the best example in which I saw was in the 2016 IPL where he scored four hundreds and hit 40 odd sixes. He was going through a great patch of form and after that we had a tour to the West Indies. After playing like that for two months in the IPL, he goes to the West Indies and in the first match he scores a double hundred without hitting a single ball in the air,” said Rathour.

“So that kind of change to bring into your batting because you are playing a different format, not many cricketers can do that. With Virat Kohli, I think he can play the way he wants to play. He can play according to different situations and that I think is his biggest strength."

