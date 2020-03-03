ICC Test Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah enters top-10, India stay first in team rankings

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Following his improved performance in the second Test, Jasprit Bumrah stormed into the top-10 in bowlers' rankigs.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the latest Test rankings, following New Zealand's 2-0 victory over India on Monday. While Team India stays at the top of the Test rankings with 116 points, New Zealand have closed the gap with Virat Kohli's side to 6 points. The Kiwis are second in the rankings with 110 points.

In the players' rankings, while Virat Kohli lost 20 points as his poor performances continued in the second Test, the Indian captain stays at second, behind Steve Smith.

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, however, jumped into top-10 after his improved performance in the Christchurch Test. Bumrah took five wickets in the game, and as a result, climbed to seventh spot in the bowlers' rankings.

