Hope India and Pakistan are able to play cricket the way they used to: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Image Source : PTI Sarfaraz Ahmed during India versus Pakistan match

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed hopes to see India and Pakistan cricket teams resume their bilateral rivalry once again, a competition that has suffered immensely owing to the rising tension between the two countries.

Pakistan and India last played a bilateral series in January 2013. Since then, the two have only faced each other only in ICC and Asia Cup tournaments.

Sarfaraz, in a recent interview, recalled the days when the players from either country would sit and share their love for the sport land for the political tension to reduce.

“Of course, there is this thing that people from India and Pakistan are quite passionate about Cricket and have loads of love for the game. I have personally seen that there is a good friendship between Pakistani and Indian players,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by CricTracker.

“When I had gone to India in 2007. Besides, when India came to Pakistan in 2008, I have even seen scenes when I have also seen players from both countries sit together and eat. But now, unfortunately, it is a scenario where-in we are not able to play matches, but I hope the situation improves and India and Pakistan are able to play cricket the way they used to.”

“You very well know how India and Pakistan matches are. No matter what kind of match it is, whether it is a bilateral series or any tournament people from both sides get all excited. At the Asia Cup, I had met Shikhar Dhawan in a program in Dubai and we both felt the same way. For us, we want to win against India, for them, they want to win against Pakistan. The public’s expectation is there to win against India. So that feeling was quite an outstanding one,” Sarfaraz added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage