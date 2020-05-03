Sunday, May 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Have to be mentally prepared to take on Josh Hazlewood, says Rohit Sharma

Have to be mentally prepared to take on Josh Hazlewood, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has said that Josh Hazlewood is one of the toughest bowlers to face among the current lot.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: May 03, 2020 13:54 IST
rohit sharma, josh hazlewood, rohit sharma vs josh hazlewood, rohit sharma india
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Rohit Sharma has said that Josh Hazlewood is one of the toughest bowlers to face among the current lot.

The thought of standing up to Brett Lee's thunderbolts had taken Rohit Sharma's "sleep away" when he first started out but among the current lot, Josh Hazlewood is one speedster the India swashbuckler "doesn't want to face" in Tests.

Rohit said he will have to be mentally prepared to face Hazlewood when India tour Australia for a Test series later this year, provided the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

Since making his debut in 2007 as a precocious talent, Rohit has gone on to become one of the world's most prolific batsmen, and his exploits in limited-overs cricket are second to none.

Rohit has racked up 29 ODI hundreds and six centuries in Test cricket, besides four three-figure mark in the T20 Internationals.

"Currently, someone whom I don't want to face in Test cricket would be Josh Hazlewood because he's disciplined and does not move away from that length. He does not give you loose balls," he said.

Rohit said he continues to face quality bowlers in the present day with Hazlewood being among the best.

"I have watched him enough to understand that. I know for a fact that if I have to go to Australia to play a Test, then I have to be mentally prepared to be disciplined while facing Josh," said the scorer of three double hundreds in ODIs. 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X