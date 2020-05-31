Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic to become parents; cricketer shares picture

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARDIKPANDYA93 Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced on Sunday that they are expecting a child.

Hardik Pandya announced on Sunday that he and fiance Natasa Stankovic are expecting their first child. The Indian cricketer took to Instagram to make the announcement.

Pandya wrote, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

In the second picture on the same post, the duo can also be seen performing a ritual similar to getting married. However, Pandya shared no information on the same and thus, it cannot be confirmed as yet.

The duo was engaged on the new year's day 2020, when Pandya proposed to Natasa on a yacht covered with balloons in Dubai. In the videos and pictures on Instagram, the duo could be seen alongside their family members and friends.

Under normal circumstances, Hardik Pandya would currently be representing Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the tournament currently stands postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ALSO READ: Sakshi explains deleted tweet on #DhoniRetires hashtag)

After a long absence from cricket due to back injury which saw Pandya miss a large part of India's home season post-2019 World Cup and the tour to New Zealand, the Indian all-rounder made a return to cricket in the DY Patil T20 Cup ahead of the IPL.

Hardik Pandya also returned to the Indian team for the three-match ODI series against South Africa prior to the IPL but the series was called-off midway due to coronavirus outbreak.

