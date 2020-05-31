Job was done and message was sent: Sakshi explains deleted tweet on #DhoniRetires

Image Source : INSTAGRAM / SAKSHISINGH_R MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi

Sakshi Singh, wife of former Indian captain MS Dhoni on Sunday explained how the couple reacts to rumours on the cricketer while mentioning his recent tweet on #DhoniRetires which she had deleted later.

On Wednesday evening, there was a sudden trend noticed on Twitter pertaining to Dhoni's retirement with ardent fans expressing their love and support towards the cricketer. It was then that Sakshi reacted sharply saying that the lockdown has made people "mentally unstable".

"Its only rumours ! I understand Lockdown has made people mentally unstable ! #DhoniRetires .. Get a life ! (sic)," Sakshi wrote on Twitter but deleted it later.

On Sunday, in conversation with Rupha Ramani for Chennai Super Kings on Instagram, Sakshi admitted that the pair are not bothered by rumours or trolls on social media before mentioning that she was driven by emotion that led her to react on Twitter on #DhoniRetires.

"You have to be mentally prepared because of the presence of social media. Everyone has their own opinion. People like you, people hate you, it's fine. To be honest, I don't care. And Mahi and I, we don't really follow up on news. Even two days ago when that hashtag was trending, one of my friends messaged me. And it was trending since the afternoon. So something happened and I tweeted it and then deleted it because some fan replied saying that this hashtag is bad. But the job was done and the message was sent," said Sakshi.

Dhoni has been away from the sport since July last year following India's heartbreaking defeat in the World Cup 2019 semifinal against New Zealand. India since have played several limited-overs series both at home and away, but Dhoni made himself available for none.

The 38-year-old had, however, begun preparation for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League as he had reached Chepauk to attend the Chennai Super Kings camp. He had even scored a century in one of their practice matches while his teammates had praised his batting form despite being away from the game for so long.

