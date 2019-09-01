Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan welcome Jasprit Bumrah to India's 'Test Hat-trick club'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/AP/ICC Jasprit Bumrah became the third Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in Test matches after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan, and both the bowlers welcome him to the elite club in style.

Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh, both of whom have taken hat-tricks for India in Test cricket, lauded Jasprit Bumrah for creating havoc in the West Indies batting line-up on Saturday while scripting the historic feat to join the duo in the elite list.

Bumrah's took his maiden Test hat-trick against the Windies in the ongoing second Test here starring with figures of 16/6 from his 9.1 overs. While Harbhajan had achieved the feat against Australia in 2001, Pathan had taken a hat-trick against Pakistan in 2006.

Bumrah sent back Darren Dravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase in successive balls in the 9th over of the Windies innings.

"Sensational @Jaspritbumrah93 well done on your great spell.. welcome in the hattrick club so so so proud of you. Keep it going brother," Harbhajan tweeted.

Sensational @Jaspritbumrah93 well done on your great spell.. welcome in the hattrick club 🏏🇮🇳🤗❤️ so so so proud of you. Keep it going brother pic.twitter.com/9iS4VZ1Rdc — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 1, 2019

"Welcome to the #Hattrick club @Jaspritbumrah93," Irfan too congratulated.

Former West Indies bowler Ian Bishop also took to Twitter and said: "Jasprit Bumrah is a once in a lifetime talent."

West Indies were at 87/7 after wrapping up India at 416 runs in the first innings and trail by a massive 329 runs.