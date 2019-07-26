Global T20 League: Yuvraj Singh makes return to cricket, gets out in bizarre dismissal

Image Source : TWITTER Yuvraj Singh returned to cricket in the Global T20 League in Canada, but his first innings was cut short in a bizarre way.

Former Indian international cricketer Yuvraj Singh made a return to cricket in the ongoing Global T20 League in Canada, but his campaign began on a sour note. On his first innings for his side Toronto Nationals, the left-handed batsman could score only 14 in 27 deliveries.

Moreover, his innings was cut short in a bizarre manner, as he was given out in a seemingly wrong manner.

Yuvraj was dismissed by Rizwan Cheema in an attempt to strike a swinging delivery. The batsman edged the ball, but even as keeper failed to grab hold of the ball, it hit the stumps after hitting the keeper's gloves.

Yuvraj was given out stumped, but the replays showed that he was still inside the crease when the bails fell.

He began to walk as he didn't realise that he was not out.

Toronto Nationals eventually suffered a heavy 8-wicket defeat to Vancouver Knights, who were captained by Chris Gayle.