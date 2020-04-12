IPL can survive without fans, not the World Cup: Glenn Maxwell

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has said that the IPL can survive without fans.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is suspended till April 15 due to the deadly outbreak of coronavirus, with further postponement almost inevitable.

Many have suggested alternative ways of conducting the IPL at some point this year. A few have said that the tournament could be conducted without fans when the situation turns safe for sporting events to take place, and Australia's star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell seems to agree with the suggestion.

However, he insisted that if the T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in October-November later this year, takes the similar route, it will be a problem.

"If you look at the way it’s going to be set out, it’s going to be hard for us to have crowds there," Maxwell told ABC Grandstand.

"It’s going to be hard for us to justify having a World Cup when we can’t get people into the grounds. So I can’t see it happening in the near future.

“We’ve got to take care of everyone’s health and wellbeing.

“I think if the IPL goes ahead they can probably survive without any crowds, but I can’t see the T20 World Cup surviving without any people there.”