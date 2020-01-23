Image Source : PTI From Azad Maidan to Wankhede Stadium: Sarfaraz Khan recalls his 'struggling' journey after 301*

Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan recalled his younger days and how he had to go through various struggles before finally making it big in his short but eventful cricket career so far. Sarfaraz, 22, scored his maiden triple century on Wednesday during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy game against Uttar Pradesh and helped his side gain three points due to a first-innings lead.

In the process, Sarfaraz became the seventh Mumbaikar overall to score a triple century in Ranji Trophy and joined the likes of Rohit Sharma, Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Wasim Jaffer, Vijay Merchant and Ajit Wadekar in the elite list of Ranji Trophy triple centurions for Mumbai.

Recalling his innings after the day's play, Sarfaraz said that he only thought about runs and that paid of in the end.

"I was only hungry for 200-300 runs. When I was on 200, I didn't think I can score 250 or 300. You won't believe but I didn't eat since morning as I was only hungry for runs and win the game for Mumbai," Sarfaraz said in an interview to bcci.tv after his impressive 301 not out against UP.

The 22-year-old also opened up on how he learnt playing the sport at Mumbai's famous Azad Maidan and even spent nights there.

"I feel I've struggled a lot in my life and there will be more ahead. When I look back, I remember a lot of things but I don't want to look back and now I'm playing for Mumbai...for whom I've played all my cricket. So, I just want to keep playing here.

"Few steps away is Azad Maidan, where I've spent all my life. I have stayed there more than at my home and even slept there on some nights. So, I feel good. I used to see the lights at Wankhede and think when will the public shout my name out and when I'll score double century or a triple century," Sarfaraz said.

The middle-order batsman now has the second-highest score in a Ranji Trophy game batting at No.6 after Karun Nair but could have easily gone past the Karnataka batter. He slowed down post his double century and he said why.

"Dad said that you have to score a 200 but if your team loses, there is no point. So, even if you score a 200 and need to play slow for your team, do so," Sarfaraz said.

"After I got to 200, I slowed down. I did not hit a boundary for an hour until tea after I went past 200, my aim was that we had to go past 625," he had explained after the game to PTI.

Courtesy of Sarfaraz's innings, Mumbai did go past UP's mammoth first innings total of 625/8 declare and post 688/7 and earned three important points in the Elite Group fixture in Mumbai.