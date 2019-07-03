England vs New Zealand, 2019 World Cup, Live Updates: Unchanged England opt to bat

Image Source : AP Follow the live updates from 2019 World Cup, Match 41, England vs New Zealand, only on India TV.

Live Cricket Score, England vs New Zealand, 2019 World Cup, Match 41 Live: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Match 41 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 from Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. If England lose in Chester-le-Street, Pakistan could leapfrog them to enter the knockout stage with victory over Bangladesh. On the other hand, in the event of New Zealand losing on Wednesday, either of the South Asian teams -- Bangladesh and Pakistan -- can draw level with the Black Caps and fancy their chances of making it to the knockouts. England, who had to face a lot of criticism from all quarters after facing back-to-back defeats against Sri Lanka and Australia, came out with their A-game against India in Birmingham to keep their semifinals hope alive. (Match Scorecard - England vs New Zealand) (When and Where to watch - ENG vs NZ)

Live Updates, 2019 World Cup, England vs New Zealand, Match 41: England win toss, opt to bat against New Zealand in Chester-le-street

14.33 IST: TOSS! England win toss, opt to bat against New Zealand in Chester-le-Street

14.25 IST: Lockie Ferguson is out of the game.

Lockie Ferguson has a tight left hamstring and will miss today’s match against England as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/hNctdy8h1x — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 3, 2019

14.18 IST: Good evening to all! We're awaiting the clash between England and New Zealand - the game which could well decide the semifinals spot. England need a win, and so do New Zealand, and the one team which will be following the game closely is Pakistan, who are also in the fray for the final four.

Brief Preview: Riding high on confidence after registering a thumping win over India, pre-tournament favourites England will look to confirm their semifinal berth in the ongoing World Cup when they take on New Zealand in their last group stage game at Riverside Cricket Ground on Wednesday. New Zealand, who are one point above England and are sitting in third place, have suffered back-to-back setbacks against Pakistan and Australia.