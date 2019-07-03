England vs New Zealand, 2019 World Cup, Live Stream: Watch ENG vs NZ Online on Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports 1, DD Sports Live

Image Source : GETTY IMAGE World Cup 2019, Cricket Live streaming ENG vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup

Jason Roy 's presence against India lifted the team spirits and it showed in their entire performance. But crucially, Jonny Bairstow 's return to form is a good sign for the hosts as once he starts to score, he piles on the runs consistently. As a cricket fan of England, more than their batting, it is their bowling which needs to be praised against India. It stood up when mattered, defending a decent total on a small ground against one of the best batting sides in this competition. That win, over a touted champion, would have given England supreme confidence. The Black Caps enter this contest on the back of successive losses and would want to arrest that. India's win over Bangladesh has almost taken the Kiwis into the semi-finals, because even if New Zealand lose to England, the defeat will have to be extremely big combined with the win margin for Pakistan over Bangladesh to be massive as well. However, they would not like to leave it to fate and control it with their own hands - win and make it to the final four. Same goes to England. Follow all live cricket score and live updates of ENG vs NZ here and you can watch live stream at Hotstar in India and SkyGO in England. Live match telecast is being done by Star Sports, DD Sports and Sky Sports.

You can follow Live updates and Live Score of ENG vs NZ, Ball-by-Ball Commentary on www.Indiatvnews.com. You can watch live cricket match on Hotstar.

You can watch 2019 World Cup England vs New Zealand live match on TV on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 English and DD Sports. For English viewers, you can watch the World Cup England vs New Zealand match on Sky Sports, SkyGo.

You can watch England vs New Zealand live cricket streaming online on Hotstar in India.

The 2019 World Cup Match 41, England vs New Zealand will be played at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

The 2019 World Cup Match 41 England vs New Zealand will start at 03:00 PM IST on July 3.

The 2019 World Cup Match 41, England vs New Zealand will be played on July 3 (Wednesday).

What are the squads for England vs New Zealand World Cup Match 41?

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, James Vince, Liam Dawson

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Matt Henry, Colin Munro, Tim Southee