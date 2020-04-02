Dhoni is legend, Sachin Tendulkar is God of cricket: Krunal Pandya during Q&A with fans

Image Source : PTI Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni

The Q&A method on Twitter has become a popular medium amongst cricketers to keep their fans engaged amid the lockdown that most nations are facing owing to the rapid spread of coronavirus. Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya too engaged in the method to talk to his fans on Twitter on Thursday evening where he was asked from various topics ranging from favourite series on Netflix to favourite knock and a few words on veteran cricketers.

Among the veterans, Krunal was first asked about former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and Krunal said, "He’s very down to earth, a legend and a role model."

He’s very down to earth, a legend and a role model https://t.co/GQlCB7LegT — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) April 2, 2020

And when asked about former Indian cricketer and a batting legend, Sachin Tendulkar, Krunal called him, "God of Cricket".

Krunal has so far played only the T20I format for India, with 18 appearances since his debut in November 2018 against West Indies. And with Dhoni, he has played 10 T20Is, all in February 2019 - one in New Zealand and the other against Australia at home.

The two were slated to appear in IPL 2020, but the season has been suspended until April 15 owing to spread of the virus which has affected over 2000 Indians.