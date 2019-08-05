Dale Steyn announces retirement from Test cricket, will continue to play limited-overs' format

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dale Steyn announces his retirement from Test cricket, will continue to play limited-overs' format

Prolific South African fast bowler Dale Steyn announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday.

Steyn is considered as one of the most dangerous bowlers in red-ball cricket due to his ability to swing the ball in any conditions. Cricket South Africa took to Twitter to announced the decision that Steyn made.

"#CSAnews #BreakingNews @DaleSteyn62has brought down the curtain on one of the great fast bowling Test careers of the modern era when he announced his retirement from red-ball cricket with immediate effect," wrote CSA on their Twitter account.

However, Steyn will continue to be a contracted under Cricket South Africa for the 2019/2020 season in white-ball cricket, which will make him available in both One-Day International and T20 International cricket.

CSA also released Dale Steyn statements on their Twitter account on the retirement from Test cricket.

“Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much. In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally."

"It’s terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what’s more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all. So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport."

"I’d like to thank everyone in cricket, no one specific, because everyone has been a part of my journey. And I look forward to continuing to play for the Proteas in the shorter formats. Thank you." - DaleSteyn

"“I’d like to thank everyone in cricket, no one specific, because everyone has been a part of my journey. And I look forward to continuing to play for the Proteas in the shorter formats.

Ending his Test career as the most successful bowler in South African history, Steyn picked 439 wickets in 93 Test matches.