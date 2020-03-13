Cricket in the time of Coronavirus: No handshakes, players fetching ball from stands, controlled celebrations

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/CRICKETCOMAU The first ODI between Australia and New Zealand was played inside closed doors due to the looming threat of COVID-19.

The first ODI of the three-match series between Australia and New Zealand was played behind closed doors. Hours before the scheduled start of the first match between the Tasmanian rivals, Cricket Australia announced that the series wouldn't be played in front of crowds due to the looming threat of coronavirus.

It was a uncanny experience for both the sides as they played without the fans, and the match was witness to unique incidents during the first innings.

At the toss, there was significant confusion between both the captains on shaking hands. Almost instinctively, both Kane Williamson and Aaron Finch stretched for a handshake before realising it. Finally, the duo settled on fist-bumps.

A handshake out of habit, and then a quick joke, between the skippers 🤝#AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/QJcsA4Bv0X — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 13, 2020

During the match, New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson turned spectator as he had to climb onto the stands to fetch the ball after Finch slammed one for a six.

In the 31st over of the innings, Mitchell Santner bowled Steve Smith out with a peach of a delivery. While Smith could scarcely believe the dismissal, Santner -- as well as the other Kiwi players -- were alert enough to not be in close contact during the celebrations.

This is the first international cricket match to be played behind closed doors following the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, the BCCI also announced that the rest of the ODI series against South Africa would be played without a crowd.