Corey Anderson outlines captaincy difference between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

There are has often been the debate over the better captain between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While Kohli is the Indian skipper, Rohit has been his limited-overs deputy. But the debate began shortly after India's Asia Cup win in 2018 with a second-string side under the leadership of Rohit, just a few months after their Nidahas Trophy win. Moreover, Rohit has been the winner of IPL trophy thrice as the captain of Mumbai Indians, while Kohli has failed to grab the elusive cup.

But only one who has played under both the skippers has the ability to explain the difference in their captaincy. Hence, New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson stands as a perfect candidate to outline the differences.

"Both are very good captains. Sharma is probably a bit laid-back in that role. He is passionate, wants to win, but keeps it under wraps a little bit more. Kohli wears his heart on his sleeve and shows a lot of emotion. But they both take charge of the team. They are natural-born leaders,” said Corey during a recent Instagram Live session with Sportstar.

"They are good tacticians; they understand the game and know how to win. That’s why India has been so successful."

Corey also credited the IPL format for giving rise to numerous captaincy options. "India have numerous players who have captained IPL teams. You know that if someone drops out be it injury or anything they have replacements," he said.

He also praised Rohit's batting prowess. "Rohit Sharma is one of my favourite players to watch when he is in full flow. He makes cricket look like the easiest game in the world. The top guys in the world do that,” Corey reckoned.

