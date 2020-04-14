Chairman Ehsan Mani rules out furloughing staffs, pay cuts in PCB despite financial loss due to coronavirus

Image Source : TWITTER PHOTO PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of laying off or furloughing staffs or even a pay cut despite the financial losses due to coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus has put world sports to a halt with major sporting events getting cancelled or postponed, but PCB was rather lucky given that their home season was almost done prior to the outbreak. However, they have faced an estimated loss of $5.2 million.

In a video message shared by PCB's Twitter handle, he said, “Cricketers are the biggest stakeholders in Pakistan cricket and I want to assure everyone, that there interests will be safeguarded in best possible manner."

“The players and employees are the priority of the PCB here. The PCB is nothing without its players and officials," Mani said.

He also added that there might a shuffling of the staff during the board's restructuring. “Staff won't be redundant, but normal changes would be made as per our policy as we are restructuring PCB, which has already begun."

Chairman Ehsan Mani assures professional cricketers and PCB staff that the organisation will look after them in these testing times.



Stay tuned for full interview. pic.twitter.com/LS2LcDcBHU — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 14, 2020

Mani further added that contracts of the domestic players won't be altered and will instead be renewed after consultation with selectors.

“There will be no unusual cuts," said Chairman PCB. “As far as performance based contracts are concerned, they are not in our domain, they are referred or recommended by our selectors."

Last, but not the least, Mani signed off saying that former cricketers will continue to receive their pensions.

“All retired cricketers are getting their pensions," he said. “We have to look after our former cricketers. If anyone is in distress, they know, when they contact PCB, we go out our way to help them."

“We did it in past and we would continue to do so."

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage