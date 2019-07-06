Australia vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2019 World Cup: Amla misses out as SA opt to bat

Image Source : AP Australia vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2019 World Cup: Top spot at stake as Aussies take on Proteas

AUSTRALIA VS SOUTH AFRICA, LIVE CRICKET SCORE, 2019 WORLD CUP:

Live Cricket Score, 2019 World Cup, Match 45, AUS vs SA: South Africa win toss, opt to bat against Australia

Australia vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2019 World Cup: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 45 of World Cup 2019 between Australia and South Africa live from Old Trafford, Manchester. An eighth group-stage victory for the Australians would guarantee them top spot, whatever second-place India does against Sri Lanka earlier Saturday in Leeds. That would mean Australia returning to Old Trafford to take on New Zealand again in the semifinals, a repeat of the 2015 title match. As for the South Africans, they were planning for this game to be potentially a 'make or break' for their hopes of qualifying for the semifinals. You can catch all the live updates and live cricket score of the AUS vs SA match live here at indiatvnews.com.

17.38: Playing XIs:

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

17.32 IST: TOSS! South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in Manchester.

Brief Preview: A top spot in the points tally will be up for grabs for Australia when they face South Africa in their last group stage encounter in the ongoing World Cup at the Old Trafford on Saturday. Australia have played like a champion team and barring the game against India, which they lost while chasing a total in excess of 350, they have dominated all the games and have looked in great touch. South Africa, on the other hand, will like to forget what has conspired for them in this edition of the showpiece event and play for pride against the mighty Aussies. Their batting, which relies highly on the likes of Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock, has not been consistent, leading to them being knocked out of the competition in the group stage itself. (FULL PREVIEW)