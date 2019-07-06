Australia vs South Africa, Live Cricket Streaming, 2019 World Cup: Watch AUS vs SA Online on Hotstar, Star Sports and Kayo Sports

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia vs South Africa, Live Cricket Streaming, 2019 World Cup: Watch AUS vs SA Online on Hotstar, Star Sports, Kayo Sports, DD Sports, Fox Cricket and Channel 9

2019 World Cup, AUS vs SA, LIVE STREAMING FROM OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER

A top spot in the points tally will be up for grabs for Australia when they face South Africa in their last group stage encounter in the ongoing World Cup at the Old Trafford on Saturday. Australia have played like a champion team and barring the game against India, which they lost while chasing a total in excess of 350, they have dominated all the games and have looked in great touch. South Africa, on the other hand, will like to forget what has conspired for them in this edition of the showpiece event and play for pride against the mighty Aussies. Their batting, which relies highly on the likes of Faf du Plessis Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock , has not been consistent, leading to them being knocked out of the competition in the group stage itself. Follow live cricket score and updates here at Indiatvnews.com. You can watch the live cricket streaming of AUS vs SA live at hotstar. Live telecast of AUS vs SA will be shown at Star Sports and DD Sports. In Australia, you can watch AUS vs SA online at Kayo Sports while Fox Cricket and Channel 9 will broadcast them live on TV.

Where will the 2019 World Cup Match 45, Australia vs South Africa be played?

The 2019 World Cup Match 45, Australia vs South Africa will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

When is 2019 World Cup Match 45, Australia vs South Africa?

The 2019 World Cup Match 45, Australia vs South Africa will be played on July 6 (Saturday).

The 2019 World Cup Match 45 Australia vs South Africa will start at 06:00 PM IST on July 6.

What are the squads for Australia vs South Africa World Cup Match 45?

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Peter Handscomb

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (C), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi