Man asks when will Shubman Gill captain KKR? SRK posts savage reply

Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan did one of his #AskSRK sessions on Wednesday and once again won hearts with his witty replies. Shah Rukh known for his quick wit and street smarntess, bowled a fan over after he asked SRK when will KKR appoint Shubman Gill as their next captain.

Tweeting to SRK, a user namer Vivek Subramaniam asked: "When will @KKRiders make @RealShubmanGill the captain? #AskSrk"

To which, Shah Rukh promtly replied: "As soon as KKR makes you the Head Coach my friend."

As soon as KKR makes you the Head Coach my friend. https://t.co/1SSCwWLS8E — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Kolkata Knight Rider's twitter handle also joined in the fun and posted a photo of current head coach Brendan McCullum laughing.

Gill has been with KKR since 2018 and has two decent seasons with the Kolkata franchise. After being bought for Rs 1.80 crore, the former India U19 World Cup winner played 27 IPL matches, scoring 499 runs at an average of 33.27 and has hit four fifties.

The 20-year-old made his India debut last year in New Zealand but failed to make a mark in the two ODIs he played.

However, since then, he has grown as a player and also captained India A and other sides and was also a part of India's Test squad recently but didn't get a game.

The Punjab batsman is once again set to be key for KKR as they eye their third IPL title.